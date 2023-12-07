International rugby stars raise £15k for Home-Start Northampton
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ex-Saints and England rugby stars Paul Grayson and Chris Ashton have helped raise vital funds to support families in need in Northampton, at a sports dinner in aid of local charity Home-Start Northampton.
Home-Start Northampton Patron Paul was joined by former winger Chris as well as Rugby Union correspondent Chris Jones to co-host the special event, held at The Old Northamptonians Rugby Club on Friday 1 December.
More than 100 people attended the event and enjoyed a three-course meal catered by The Red Barn Supper Club and guest talks from the rugby pros.
Funds were raised thanks to generous donations and a raffle, as well as a charity auction that included a limited-edition rugby ball signed by the 2003 world-cup winning England team.
The money raised will go towards preventing family crises and breakdown by providing regular support, friendship, and practical help to families under stress, in their own homes in Northampton.
Main sponsors of the event included Northamptonshire-based businesses Blasons Sound and Vision Northampton, Tyler Packaging Leamington Spa, and Infinity Fine Jewellery Brixworth, with support from Renee’s Clothing, Castle Ashby Deli, Morrisons and John Lewis.