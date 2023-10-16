Interfaith vigil in Northampton to pray for peace in the Middle East

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event was organised by Northampton Interfaith Forum (NIFF). Prayers were offered by members of the seven faiths that make up NIFF: Bahai, Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh. The prayers were in English, Sanskrit, Hebrew and Punjabi.

After the prayers, everyone sat in silence for 35 minutes, and it was a time for individual prayer, reflection and meditation.

