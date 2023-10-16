News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found

Interfaith vigil in Northampton to pray for peace in the Middle East

On Friday 13 October, 50 people from Northampton met at the Guildhall to conduct a prayer vigil for peace in the Middle East.
By Daniel TaborContributor
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The event was organised by Northampton Interfaith Forum (NIFF). Prayers were offered by members of the seven faiths that make up NIFF: Bahai, Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh. The prayers were in English, Sanskrit, Hebrew and Punjabi.

After the prayers, everyone sat in silence for 35 minutes, and it was a time for individual prayer, reflection and meditation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Afterwards, Daniel Tabor, Chair of NIFF, said, ’We are so grateful to everyone who participated in this peace vigil. We have demonstrated solidarity between the different faith communities in Northampton, and our shared prayers for peace created a moving and humbling experience for everyone present.’

Related topics:Northampton