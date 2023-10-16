Interfaith vigil in Northampton to pray for peace in the Middle East
The event was organised by Northampton Interfaith Forum (NIFF). Prayers were offered by members of the seven faiths that make up NIFF: Bahai, Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh. The prayers were in English, Sanskrit, Hebrew and Punjabi.
After the prayers, everyone sat in silence for 35 minutes, and it was a time for individual prayer, reflection and meditation.
Afterwards, Daniel Tabor, Chair of NIFF, said, ’We are so grateful to everyone who participated in this peace vigil. We have demonstrated solidarity between the different faith communities in Northampton, and our shared prayers for peace created a moving and humbling experience for everyone present.’