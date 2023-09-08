Inspiring the way we think about Aging.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dr Audrey Tang host of the Mental Health hour on NLive Radio, Northampton was invited down the road to Northampton’s nearest Inspired Village in Elderswell, Bedfordshire to find out more about how they are making these changes happen.

The ethos of Inspired Villages is to put the health and happiness of their residents at the heart of everything they do, with the promise of a life less ordinary for today’s generation of retirees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Bunce, CEO of Inspired Villages is pioneering a movement for lifelong thriving. In creating places to enjoy a purposeful life in retirement, centred around looking after physical, social, mental and financial wellbeing, he wants to make people live better for longer. He's also keen to solve life's real problems - exercise isn't for the sake of it, it's so you can remain active and do your day-to-day tasks independently for as long as possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Bunce CEO with residents Mrs and Mr Gadhir

Jamie said “The narrative around ageing is all about the chronological age so from 65 onwards, you’re just getting old! But actually, by putting interventions in, by giving people a sense of purpose, by having a change in focus people can get many years younger.”

Inspired Villages views the later years as the very best of ones life, and this is truly reflected in their villages, with best-in-class amenities and state-of-the-art spas and gyms, which have proven to have significant benefits on ageing and life expectancy.

Linda Green a resident who has reduced her biological age said “By using the e-gym and the facilities and training, I’ve reduced my biological age. I’m 76, and my biological age is 51”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents and non-residents from the surrounding area have the chance to attend a wide selection of classes, use steam rooms and gym equipment. There are also hair salons, coffee shops and restaurants. Linda said “Include yourself in everything on offer. I encourage others to join me. I never thought I’d enjoy going to the gym, but I love it!”

Linda Green, Who reduced her biological age

Neil Jennings, a non-resident gym user from the wider community said “The facilities are superb for the age range they focus on – you don’t feel intimidated by muscle bound people.”

The sense of friendship and community is high new residents Mr Suryakant Gadhir and Mrs Bhanumati Gadhir who moved to Elderswell from Herne Bay spoke highly of the team “Nothing is too much trouble for them, and they are always around. Where we lived, we did what we had to do [to keep our house running], now we do what we want to do. I feel like I should have been here long ago.”

NLive's Dr Tang said "It's wonderful that Inspired Villages are working to connect the whole community because having a fun and safe space to go - as well as keep fit, join in, and enjoy state-of-the-art facilities - is an excellent way to combat loneliness as we get older."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While proud of everything Inspired Villages has to offer Jamie says “We can do more. We can work in local village halls, work in community centres, using all the skills we’re learning here, and bring people into the eco-system of inspired, and work with people on their own terms to have a much more purposeful and fulfilling later life.”

Linda Green, Who reduced her biological age

James Cobb, Sales & Marketing, Inspired Village Group is on The Wellbeing Lounge on Tuesday 12th September chatting to Dr Audrey Tang about their "Tea & Talk" initiative to challenge loneliness which ran during loneliness awareness week: https://www.inspiredvillages.co.uk/events/time-for-tea-and-talk