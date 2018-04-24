Indian folk dancers showcase 200-performer event in Northampton

Indian folk artists from all over East Anglia came together over the weekend to put on a colourful event of traditional dancing in Northampton.

Nritham Dance Academy, launched in 2005, teaches children Indian dancing in the style of Bhartnatyam, Mohiniattam, Kathakali - all led by artistic director Sujatha Chenilath.

Nritham Dance Academy works in partnership with Indian dance institutions in India.

On Saturday (April 21) at Northampton School for Girls, Nritham students came together from all over East Anglia to mark the academy's 13th anniversary, where students from the school's nine centres performed a variety of dances in front of special guests including Dr Roy Mathew, consultant at the Northampton General Hospital and Kettering General Hospital.

Neelam Aggrawal MBE was also in attendance to light the traditional Indian lamp.

Mrs Chenilath said: "Nritham Dance Academy is specialised in providing a learning platform for Indian classical dance forms such as Bharatanatyam, Mohiniattam, Kathakali, folk dances of India, and also provides a platform for Bollywood dances and other contemporary dance forms. Nritham Dance Academy had started its first batch in the year of 2005."

Nritham Dance Academy is affiliated with the Oriental Examination Board of London and its students can obtain the certification from level one - nine on successful completion of the courses.