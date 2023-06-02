Inclusive Physical Activity Festival: University of Northampton to host a sports day for all event

Sport enthusiasts of all ages, abilities and activity levels are invited to attend the University of Northampton’s (UON) first Inclusive Physical Activity Festival.

The University’s Inclusive Physical Activity Festival will be held on Saturday 24 June between 10am and 4pm in the Sports Dome at Waterside campus.

A variety of local sport providers will be on hand to give you the opportunity to try out a new activity in a safe and supportive environment, including:

People who have a disability enjoying sport.

Northampton Town Football Club (NTFC) will be hosting inclusive football sessions open to people who have a disability. Adrenaline Alley will offer inclusive opportunities to have a go at extreme sports including skateboarding and scootering on their short course. Other activities will be provided by GB Para Ice Hockey, Sport 4 Fitness and England Boccia. Each of the events has been organised with inclusivity at its core, and everyone from all abilities and interests are welcome to come along and watch the fun or take part.

Informal training will kick-off at 10am, delivered by the activity providers for the day’s volunteers. A free lunch will be provided at midday, and sports games are set to take place from 1pm-3pm. Free tickets for the event can be booked here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/inclusive-physical-activity-festival-tickets-639286321597

University of Northampton’s Head of Science, Scott Bradley, said: “Here at UON, inclusivity is at the heart of what we do, and we’re excited to offer this opportunity for individuals of all abilities to get involved.

“The organisers of this event have worked hard to include as wide variety of sports as possible, and are keen to invite staff, students, and members of the public to get involved – and who knows? Maybe kick off a new sporting passion!”

Graeme Wilson, Physical Activity Development Officer, adds: “It’s great to be working with the UON and many other partners to deliver this event. Disabled people are sadly the least active of any groups in society, so providing opportunities like this for them to try a variety of activities will hopefully help to address this issue.

“Students at UON are also our future workforce in so many different sectors. This event will give them vital experience of supporting disabled people and make them more confident of being able to do so in their future careers.”

Please note: Parking at Car Park 1 (adjacent to the Sports Dome) will be free for this event.

