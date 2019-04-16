.

IN PICTURES: Work starts to save Northampton's Eleanor Cross from falling apart

The first steps of conservation work to save a 13th-Century Northampton monument began today.

After two years of negotiating, scaffolding has finally gone up around the Eleanor Cross as specialist architects plan to secure the stonework from further damage.

Work has started to secure the crumbling Eleanor Cross in London Road.

1. Setting up

Conservationists have been calling for the cross to be repaired for years.

2. Cracked stonework

Historians feared the cross would 'not survive another winter' and have called on the borough council to secure it.

3. Cold snap

One concerned historian spotted chips of stone on the base of the cross where it had crumbled off.

4. Chips

