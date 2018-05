People from around the world took part in the Waendel Walk in Wellingborough this weekend.

The international Waendel Walk took place from Friday to Sunday and included routes ranging from five, 10, 15, 25 and 42km for walkers of all ages and abilities.

These routes took walkers across fields, footpaths and roads while visiting places of interest and local villages in and around Wellingborough.

Free entertainment was provided at The Castle theatre during the weekend.