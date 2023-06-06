In Pictures: Victory Bible Church International - Northampton turns 20 years!
The church located on Welland Way, kicked off the celebrations in the local community by litter -picking around the Kings Heath area. Members of the church were able to interact with the local residents and offered words of encouragement, friendship, love and unity, during the exercise.
The celebration was crowned with a multi-national day celebration with the mayor and mayoress of Northampton in attendance.
The resident pastor, Bishop Joseph Acquaye called it ' A dream come true'
Victory Bible Church, Northampton is located on Welland Way, Northampton NN5 7NB. Their Sunday Service is from 10am to 1pm. The church also has a local food bank on the premises which is opened to the service of the community, every Sunday between 12 - 2pm.