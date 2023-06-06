In Pictures: Victory Bible Church International - Northampton turns 20 years!

Victory Bible Church International - Northampton celebrated 20 years of service on 25th May 2023. The Northampton Branch of this multi-cultural Church began her journey from Weston Favell Parish Hall, through The Rec Centre in Far Cotton and now Kings Heath.

The church located on Welland Way, kicked off the celebrations in the local community by litter -picking around the Kings Heath area. Members of the church were able to interact with the local residents and offered words of encouragement, friendship, love and unity, during the exercise.

The celebration was crowned with a multi-national day celebration with the mayor and mayoress of Northampton in attendance.

The resident pastor, Bishop Joseph Acquaye called it ' A dream come true'

Victory Bible Church, Northampton is located on Welland Way, Northampton NN5 7NB. Their Sunday Service is from 10am to 1pm. The church also has a local food bank on the premises which is opened to the service of the community, every Sunday between 12 - 2pm.

1 . UGC-Image-64536 From left: Bishop Joe Acquaye; Mayor Cllr Stephen Hibbert and Mayoress Liz Cox; Reverend Judith Acquaye Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . UGC-Image-64539 From left: Bishop Joe Acquaye; Mayor Cllr Stephen Hibbert and Mayoress Liz Cox; Reverend Judith Acquaye Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . UGC-Image-64540 From left: Bishop Joe Acquaye; Mayor Cllr Stephen Hibbert and Mayoress Liz Cox; Reverend Judith Acquaye Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . UGC-Image-64541 From left: Bishop Joe Acquaye; Mayor Cllr Stephen Hibbert and Mayoress Liz Cox; Reverend Judith Acquaye Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2