Ice skating and curling among free family fun at Northampton’s temporary market this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People across Northampton are invited down to Northampton’s Market at Commercial Street to join in free ice-skating and curling this Christmas.

Taking place on December 9 and 10 and December 16 to 22, between 10am and 4pm, people are encouraged to put on their skates and join in the festive fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is working with market traders to deliver a free events programme to offer something for everyone. Following the summer of fun throughout the summer holidays, the council is pleased to extend this throughout December.

Free outdoor ice skating

Northampton BID has kindly sponsored this year's curling lane event and all equipment and skates are provided free of charge.

To help support with access to the market’s temporary location at Commercial Street, WNC is working with Bounds to offer free journeys for the bus station to the market. Simply press a button at either location and a free taxi will be called to take you to or from the market.