Husband and wife ask council for a home with their dogs after two months of sleeping in their car in Northampton

A Northampton couple who lovingly took in their neighbour's two dogs after they died have been living in the front seats of their Peugeot 208 since July.

Jennifer, 70, and husband Nigel Tysoe, 54, have refused to give up cocker spaniel Becky and Staffordshire bull terrier Titan after they made a lifelong promise to their friends when they died to care for their pets.

The family of four live together in the Peugeot 208 where they sleep and eat.

The couple, formerly of Lovat Drive, have lived and worked in Northampton all their lives and had planned to spend a peaceful retirement in their home.

But in January this year Nigel had a fall, was unable to continue working and the couple's marital home was repossessed.

During their time spent sofa surfing for six months, the pair were hit by repeated setbacks.

Several landlords turned them down for private rented accommodation because of their adopted pets.

Nigel said he feels as though he does not exist anymore since he has lived in the car.

They have since asked Northampton Borough Council for a social home where they can live with the dogs and where Nigel can rest his legs, which need dressing at the doctors every day.

But when asked whether it would be easier to give up her dogs, Jennifer said: “You don’t just give them away do you?

“We have had them for a few years now and they are family.

“They are everything. People like kids and I like animals.”

Dog Becky has been adopted by the couple after her first owners passed away.

The pair, who fell in love while working at a bakery together, said their lives would change overnight if they were given a house.

“It would mean everything. It would be like getting a pot of gold,” Jennifer said.

“The dogs would be more comfortable.

“People come into the country and they are on the list. Nobody wants to listen, I feel rejected.”

Titan was also adopted by Nigel and Jennifer - who won't part with their dogs. Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.

Northampton Borough Council has offered the couple and the dogs, respectively, temporary accommodation but Jennifer and Nigel declined as they want to live together as a family.

“We don’t want to be separated from the dogs and we have gone through enough,” Jennifer gave as her reason - still standing by her animal lover principle.

Provided they hand in the correct documents the local authority said they might be eligible for social housing.

Nigel added: “I believe I provided bank statements about July, August time when we were made homeless.”

The pair are currently living off their state pension and savings and have £670 to spend a month to cover fuel and meal costs.

“It’s very hard,” Jennifer said. “I have to take him to the doctors every day and get petrol .

“Once the car's out of action that will be it.”

Because of Nigel's physical difficulties, the couple say they have struggled to get to the Guildhall.

But they told the Chronicle & Echo they are going to try and talk to a member of staff this week in a bid to rectify the situation and hope to live with their dogs, all under one roof, very soon.