Hundreds of nurses will be encouraged to relocate to Northampton at NHS open days

Hospitals and NHS trust in Northampton are holding a series of open days, with some featuring on-the-spot interviews.

It is part of this autumn's ‘Best of Both Worlds’ recruitment campaign to attract hundreds of nurses and healthcare professionals to relocate and work in hospitals and the community across Northamptonshire.

NHS bosses are looking for nurses of all levels and specialisms as well as therapists and healthcare assistant roles.

The open days will showcase the range of job opportunities and nursing career pathways available across the county. Newly qualified and qualified nurses who attend can find out about the roles, speak to members of staff, attend short presentations and apply for jobs.

The next two open days are:

- Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) on Saturday September 29, 9am until 5pm at Highfield Clinical Care Centre in Northampton.

NHFT is looking for nurses and therapists to work as part of its Intermediate Care Team or Community/District Nursing Team.

Live job interviews will be a big part of the day and nurses are encouraged to bring along their CVs and supporting documents.

- Northampton General Hospital on Saturday, October 6, 10am until 2pm. The hospital is looking for qualified medical, paediatric and theatre nurses and operating department practitioners..

Jackie Perkins, Head of Service for Community Nursing at NHFT said: “NHFT is a fantastic organisation to be a part of and this has recently been recognised by the CQC who have rated us Outstanding. We offer a robust individual development plan for all our staff and assist staff to reach their potential.”

Northampton General Hospital is due to open a £12 million emergency assessment unit in October that will be leading the way in emergency admissions.

Andy Belcher, Clinical Resource Planning Manager, said, “These open days are a fantastic opportunity for nurses looking for a fresh challenge to explore the career opportunities in Northamptonshire, speak to people already working here and to see our excellent facilities.

“There are many benefits to relocating here including first rate training opportunities and career progression, as well as being a beautiful place to live, easily accessible to other parts of the UK and offering affordable housing. We encourage nurses to register for these open days and come and find out for themselves.”

These events will follow a highly successful open day at Kettering General Hospital (KGH) on 15th September which was attended by over 170 nurses and health care assistants. KGH is recruiting surgical nurses to work in its newly refurbished theatre wards, nurses for medical wards and its family health division, as well as healthcare assistants.

Andrew Stewart, Head of Employment Relations says, “Kettering General is a hospital for the community, with a real family feel. Most staff live within 10 miles of the hospital and everyone talks to everyone. We’re a very close-knit team. Nurses who work here are smiled at every day, supported and developed – they can be a big fish in a small pond.”

For more information on the vacancies visit: http://bestofbothworlds.uk.net