Huge street brawl breaks out in Northampton town centre
Police have released images of four men they want to speak to in relation to the assaults
A fight between a large group of people took place in Northampton town centre last week.
The huge brawl, which broke out in Abington Square between 1.40am and 2am on Sunday, August 22, resulted in multiple people being assaulted.
Police have released images of four men they want to speak to in connection with the assaults.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers investigating the incident believe the four men in the images may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for them, or anyone who may recognise them, to get in touch."
A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the fight and has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 21000472041.