The public's views are needed on proposed plans for a new cycling at walking hub at Delapré Park in Northampton.

The plans would enable residents to access a hub within Delapre Abbey's 19th century stables, where there will be opportunities for cycle hire, cycle repair, group led rides and walks, cycle training, volunteering and skills development.

Senior lecturer in exercise physiology at the University of Northampton, Dr Declan Ryan, said: “Engaging with nature through walking and cycling is a great way to improve our health and well-being.

There are proposed plans for a cycling and walking hub at Delapre Abbey.

"We encourage members of the public to complete this survey so they can help shape the design of the cycling and walking hub at Delapré Abbey.”

A £93,000 feasibility grant from the Government's Active Travel Fund will be funding this joint project between West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), Delapré Abbey, the University of Northampton, Northamptonshire Sport and British Cycling in a bid to improve the health and wellbeing of local residents.

Cabinet member for adult care, wellbeing and health integration at WNC, councillor Matt Golby, said: "We’re aware that cycling provision in our area needs some attention and this will be a good start towards addressing that.

“It’s vital as we begin to recover from the past two years under a global pandemic that we tackle the impact that has had on people’s physical and mental wellbeing.

“This project would continue the development of cycle routes across West Northamptonshire, such as the new routes we have provided between Braunston and Daventry and at Upton Country Park.

“By helping to link up key sites in Northampton, this project will also support our aspiration for Northampton to become an active and vibrant city.”

The project will build on the Delapré Wellbeing Hub at Delapré Abbey, funded by the Thriving Communities programme, which aims to tackle health inequalities, targeting under-represented groups in cycling, and to improve health - particularly for young people.