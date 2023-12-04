“How can we support sensitive children and teens with their mental health and wellbeing?”

This is the question that many parents, carers, and teachers are asking right now, especially as so much in our world is changing.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With statistics suggesting that around 1 in 4 people are likely to experience a mental health problem each year, there is a growing need for services that provide support for all age groups, but especially for our children and teens, who can feel especially vulnerable.

“Poor mental health has a huge impact on quality of life, and on an individual’s capacity to manage how they feel,” says Gabrielle Anya Rafello, local teacher and founder of Koorana Wellbeing, who often supports families that are struggling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed that half of all mental ill health starts by the age of 15. Seventy five percent of cases develop by the age of 18, and it is becoming very common for young people to feel deeply anxious, and lose motivation, and all hope for the future. Pressure from education, social media, bullying, and lack of mental health provision, may all have all contributed to the poor mental health young people are currently experiencing, which will go on to affect them in later years.

A crystal calm workshop for teens

As practices such as mindfulness, meditation, and relaxation become more ‘mainstream’, parents, carers, and teachers are noticing significant improvements to children’s self-esteem when a more holistic approach is taken.

“When young children are introduced to these simple practices early on, in ways that are fun and engaging, they develop positive habits, and this can have a lasting impact. Helping them to create greater self-awareness is key.” said Gabrielle.

“Through simple, and ‘intentional’ exercises, it is possible to change the neural pathways of the brain to become happier,” she continued, “In fact, studies suggest that only 10% of happiness is due to external circumstances, and a full 90% is based on the ‘inner environment’ a child is able to cultivate, which is what I aim to focus upon. Helping them to develop emotional resilience is another core part of their learning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gabrielle supports individuals and groups, and will be offering a number of simple and fun 2-hour experiential workshops for children aged 8-14 with their parents and carers, in the Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire area. Details can be found on her website www.kooranawellbeing.co.uk.

In a ‘creative colour’ experience, participants learn about the gentle effects of colour, and the joy they can experience through the creative process. They make simple collages with a variety of materials that reflect how they want to feel. There is also a ‘crystal calm’ experience, where participants learn about the calming effects of crystals, and how to look after them. Both activities include short guided exercises that promote deep relaxation, and are designed for adults to accompany their children. Notes are provided, so they can continue to practice at home.

“When I work with teens, they rarely want to talk through how they are feeling, and especially not in front of a group.” Gabrielle said. “I give them a safe space and time to create something that feels personal, and has meaning, whether on a canvas or in a journal. I hope they feel there is no pressure ‘to perform’ in any way, they can just be themselves, and leave the session feeling more relaxed, grounded, and in touch with their true nature. Parents and carers often see a gentle change in them, and the sessions somehow strengthen their natural connection.”

“I have had some incredible feedback from both adults and children,” said Gabrielle. “You can just tell by the look on their faces how much they enjoy each session; it is really magical to witness. I am always willing to talk with parents and carers in advance of a session if there are specific areas of concern. As a parent and grandparent myself, I know how important it is to find the right support systems, and to feel confident about what I share in the programme.”