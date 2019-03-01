'How can they do this to a nurse?': on-duty nurse has car stolen from Northampton General Hospital

A staff nurse at NGH came off shift to find her car keys had been stolen from the staff room - and her car was missing.

Dorcas Fokou was working a night shift on Althorp Ward on Thursday / Friday and left her belongings in the staff room.

Finishing at 8am on Friday, Dorcas felt in her handbag for her keys and realised they, along with her purse, were missing.

On talking to security staff, she learned to her horror that her car - a black Audi A5, registration FL13 BGY - had been driven away at 9.17pm on Thursday.

She said: "I'm not sure whether they had followed me from the car park or something.

"How can they do that to someone just looking after people?.

"I've had a horrible day because it had my baby's [red] car seat in the back and I have no car to get to work. They should have seen it was a family car, for God's sake."

Dorcas's bank cards and driving licence were stolen along with her purse. Her car was parked in the car park off Cliftonville.

Anyone who has information on the thefts can call police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.