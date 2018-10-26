Housing development at former University of Northampton campus to have less parking than originally planned

A proposed housing development at the University of Northampton’s former Park Campus will feature less parking after getting the green light from councillors.

The university had applied to vary a condition of the original planning permission, which required a minimum of 1,600 car parking spaces across the whole development.

That condition, however, was on the basis that the developer would build the maximum permitted number of 800 dwellings.

But after councillors were told that number of homes was now unlikely, it was proposed that the condition is amended so that an average of two spaces per dwelling is provided instead.

Neil Rowley, from Savills UK - which is acting as the agent for the university - said the variation would 'correct a few deficiencies in the original application that was approved'.

Following the opening of the new campus at Waterside this year, the academic use of Park Campus, on Boughton Green Road, has ceased, although some student accommodation remains on the east of the site.

It is understood that the commencement of the redevelopment process is imminent, which would commence with the demolition of the now disused academic buildings.

Members of Northampton Borough Council’s planning committee approved the variation on Tuesday evening (October 23).