Housing developer supports young Northampton Town FC player after signing one-year contract with academy

A young footballer is starting his fledgling career at Northampton Town FC with sponsorship from housebuilder Bellway.

Torin Weston, 11, who lives in Blaby, has signed a one-year contract with the club’s Academy, following a successful 11-week trial period, and will begin playing for its under-12 team this season.

He’s been given almost £500 in sponsorship from Leicester-based housebuilder Bellway East Midlands, where his dad Chris works as an architectural manager.Chris, 32, said: “I was aware of Bellway’s reputation for supporting local people and initiatives, and I thought I would see if they would be willing to support Torin on his football journey.

Torin Weston at Bellway’s Hugglescote Grange development, after receiving £500 from the housebuilder

“This donation from Bellway will make a massive difference to both myself and Torin and help to reduce the burden of finding over £250 worth of kit and equipment as Torin takes his first steps into high level youth football.

“Getting this support from Bellway is absolutely huge for us both, and will no doubt give Torin that extra boost he needs to take his game to the next level. There is a long road ahead, but we have emphasised the need for Torin to continue to work hard both at school and on the pitch, to ensure that he can make the most of the opportunity that he has in front of him.

“It is a great feeling to be appreciated by such a large company in this way, and I am incredibly grateful to Steve and Bellway for the support and positivity they have shown, which goes through to my son too.”

Steve Smith, Sales Director for Bellway East Midlands, said: “As part of our business strategy alongside delivering homes in the region, we are keen to support local people and initiatives to ensure that we are having a positive impact on the communities in which we are delivering our homes.

“Chris is a valued part of our team at Bellway East Midlands, and it is great to be able to support a colleague while at the same time helping a local young player to realise his ambitions.