House evacuated as smoke and flames engulf bedroom during blaze in Northampton cul-de-sac

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a house fire on Huxloe Rise, Northampton on Friday (September 1) just after 5.30pm.

A spokesman said: “On arrival at the property crews found a bedroom well alight and smoke issuing from a first-floor window.

“Six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets and three 45mm jets to extinguish the fire and used a ventilation fan and thermal imaging camera to clear the property of smoke and ensure no risk of hotspots. Crews remained at the scene until 8.30pm.