House evacuated as smoke and flames engulf bedroom during blaze in Northampton cul-de-sac

Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 12:11 BST
Fire crews were called to a house on fire in a cul-de-sac in Northampton.

A spokesman said: “On arrival at the property crews found a bedroom well alight and smoke issuing from a first-floor window.

“Six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets and three 45mm jets to extinguish the fire and used a ventilation fan and thermal imaging camera to clear the property of smoke and ensure no risk of hotspots. Crews remained at the scene until 8.30pm.

“Occupiers were alerted by the smoke detector and evacuated the building, and it has been determined that the fire started accidentally.”

