House evacuated as smoke and flames engulf bedroom during blaze in Northampton cul-de-sac
Fire crews were called to a house on fire in a cul-de-sac in Northampton.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a house fire on Huxloe Rise, Northampton on Friday (September 1) just after 5.30pm.
A spokesman said: “On arrival at the property crews found a bedroom well alight and smoke issuing from a first-floor window.
“Six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets and three 45mm jets to extinguish the fire and used a ventilation fan and thermal imaging camera to clear the property of smoke and ensure no risk of hotspots. Crews remained at the scene until 8.30pm.
“Occupiers were alerted by the smoke detector and evacuated the building, and it has been determined that the fire started accidentally.”