Hotel in Northampton to host immersive ‘Faulty Towers’ dining experience

One of the UK’s best-loved television sitcoms is being brought to life through a critically acclaimed immersive dining experience being held at a hotel in Northampton.

The Northampton Town Centre Hotel, in Silver Street, will welcome the cast of ‘Faulty Towers’ – a tribute to John Cleese’s classic comedy series Fawlty Towers.

The show, which is coming to Northampton from April 4-7 2024, is billed as a “highly interactive experience”, where audiences enjoy a three-course meal and five-star comedy, complete with the customary antics from the show’s best-loved characters.

Chris Langsford, sales manager at Northampton Town Centre Hotel, said: “When the audience become diners in the ‘Faulty Towers’ restaurant, pretty much anything can happen – because 70 per cent of the show is improvised. The fun starts as guests wait to be seated. It then hurtles along in a two-hour tour de force of gags and shambolic service as Basil, Sybil and Manuel serve a 1970s-style three-course meal together with a good dollop of mayhem.”

The Faulty Towers Dining Experience is coming to the Northampton Town Centre Hotel

‘Faulty Towers: The Dining Experience’ is now the longest-running Fawlty Towers production in the West End and the longest-running show based on a TV series in the West End. It is also the longest-running Fawlty Towers production of any kind running worldwide.

A loving tribute to the BBC’s classic TV series, the show has been seen by over one million people worldwide since the very first show at the Ridges Hotel in Brisbane in April 1997.

Devised by Alison Pollard-Mansergh, Andrew Foreman and others, the show has been touring the UK and internationally since 2008, having appeared in 43 countries to date, and employing 56 actors per season. The show has toured to more than 1,000 venues, with approximately 400 shows per year on average across the UK, and has just celebrated its tenth year in London, cementing its status as London’s longest-running immersive experience.

The Northampton Town Centre Hotel is currently being upgraded to four stars as part of a seven-figure refurbishment that will see it become a 146-room Mercure next year.

Parent company Accor announced the deal earlier this year and said the revamped hotel will see a real focus on the ‘market town’ history of Northampton, celebrating both the history and future of the Market Square.