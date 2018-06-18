Hot air balloons to take off from Racecourse for Northampton Town Festival

Thousands of people are expected to head to the Racecourse again this year to celebrate the third Northampton Town Festival.

The annual event is bringing back the much-loved hot air balloon show on July 7 and 8, at the Racecourse in Kettering Road with attractions galore.

Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.

Last year about 65,000 people headed to the free-of-charge two-day event to watch live music, mooch around traders, try out local food and drink and enjoy the giant funfair.

David Bailey event organiser said: “We were absolutely thrilled with the turnout of The Northampton Town Festival in 2016 and 2017 - with so much achieved in such a short space of time, it needed to be re-arranged for 2018!

"As a free event, we expected a great turn out and we were not disappointed - we can only expect bigger crowds for 2018. More entertainment, more arenas and some surprise acts – subject to permission granted of course.

"Whilst Showtime Events Group hope more people come to our event, we also hope to bring more visitors to Northampton town as tourism is beneficial for other businesses in the town too."

Organisers have also arranged a for a special one-off hot air balloon show in the Market Square, on June 24, with balloon tethering at 6.30am, for enthusiasts to take a glimpse at.

If you are a local trader and want to sell your wares at the event - you can download a booking form from this website.