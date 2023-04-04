Chef Jennifer with 5-Star Hygene Award

The achievement is the highest rating a care home can receive from an Environmental Health officer, and shows the home has complied with all the statutory obligations; showing outstanding food hygiene standards.

General Manager, Tom Grabowski commented “Following the unannounced inspection, we’re extremely pleased to have been awarded 5-stars for our food hygiene. Achieving the highest possible standard is incredibly important and I’m so proud of Head Chef Jennifer Briggs and the Hospitality team at Collingtree Park. Jennifer joined the Collingtree team early in 2023, this award is in recognition of her extensive knowledge and continued hard work in maintaining the hygiene and cleanliness standards in our kitchen. She took great pleasure in tearing the previous award sticker up!”

Food hygiene ratings are an inspection given to a food business that reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of inspection or visit by the local authority. The ratings assess: - How hygienically food is handled – prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored. - The cleanliness of a business, including taking into consideration layout and ventilation. - How food records are managed.

Collingtree Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Collingtree Park provides; residential and dementia care for short and long-term resident stays.