Hospice launches new campaign for support

Katharine House is calling on supporters, current and new, to pledge their support to the hospice this year and help ensure it can carry on its care in the community.

Whether people want to try something new, give back to the community, take on a challenge, be more sustainable or get fit in 2024, the hospice has an initiative for everyone.

As part of its I Am Katharine House campaign, the hospice is asking supporters to visit www.khh.org.uk/IamKHH and state what they will be doing for Katharine House Hospice (KHH) in 2024. They will then be added to a special KHH pledge page.

Inpatient nurse Tamara Davidson helps to launch new Katharine House Hospice campaign

Some of the simple ways someone could support the hospice this year include putting some coins in one of the KHH collection bucket, visiting a shop, or making a one-off donation.

Or for those looking for something more on the adventurous side, the hospice is offering people the chance to take part in a host of bucket list activities such as: a 100ft Extreme Abseil off the tallest permanent abseil tower in the world; an adrenaline raising 160ft bungee jump at Bloxham Steam Rally; and an exhilarating skydive through the clouds from 13,000ft!

Other challenges include an extreme bike ride through the Cotswolds as part of Broughton Sportive,; the gruelling Blenheim Triathlon; a 100km walk through the picturesque Cotswold villages and a hair-raising hike around some of London's historic haunts.

Karen Welsh, KHH spokesperson said: “It takes our whole community to keep the hospice going, and everyone who supports us, be it through fundraising, volunteering or working with us, becomes part of the Katharine House family. The I am Katharine House campaign aims to encourage more people to join that family.

“It costs £12,995 every day to run Katharine House and every single thing our supporters do, be it big or small, helps us to raise these the vital funds we need to care for people affected by life-limiting illnesses.