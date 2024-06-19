Home town coffee shop invests in expanded new premises

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular chain of independent coffee shops has underlined its commitment to its home town by opening a new café in Northampton’s main shopping centre.

Bewiched Coffee, owned by former Northampton College student Matt Fountain, opens its latest premises in Grosvenor Shopping Northampton on Friday – relocating from the upper mall to the ground floor next to Michael Jones Jeweller.

The larger unit is a show of support for Northampton by the growing company, which previously launched the country’s first independent drive-thru coffee shop in the town and has since opened a network of venues around the Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Mullen, operations manager at Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID), said: “It’s heartening to see a local company clearly doing well and showing their support for Northampton by investing in expanded premises.

Bewiched will open its new store this Friday

“This is the latest in a series of exciting new openings in this part of Grosvenor Shopping Northampton as we gear up for the reopening of the Market Square, with H&M also due to launch imminently. The works to rejuvenate this part of Northampton is proving popular with retailers keen to maximise their presence in the town centre.”

Bewiched has grown significantly since first launching in Wellingborough in 2010 and now boasts 17 sites across the region. The company welcomes 35,000 customers through its doors every week and is known for its freshly roasted 100 per cent arabica coffee and hand-spun ice cream milkshakes.

Managing director Matt Fountain said: “As a company we are passionate about supporting our people, our communities and not forgetting our roots so we’re absolutely over the moon to get our new store open in Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As someone who grew up in Northamptonshire I have many fond memories of visiting the Grosvenor Centre. As the geography of our business has expanded, I can see that Northampton town centre is as vibrant as any that we currently operate in.

Bewiched will open its new store this Friday

“The new unit is in an excellent location, exposing us to much higher visibility and footfall and we are excited to see the tenant mix that the landlord is putting together on the ground floor.

“With the works on the Market Square nearing completion, and exciting plans coming together for Market Walk, it does feel like we are in a really good spot. It’s a beautiful space that we are confident will prove to be a popular community hub. Store manager Annie and her team are extremely excited to welcome regular and new customers alike.”