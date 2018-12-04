Hollywood A-lister Michael B. Jordan pulls no punches in interview with University of Northampton student

Hollywood’s man of the moment, Michael B. Jordan, was grilled about on-screen punch-ups and his hopes for the next Creed movie by an aspiring journalist from the University of Northampton.

Josephine Boye, who comes from Bristol, interviewed the Black Panther star when he was in London to promote his latest film, the Rocky spin-off Creed II.

The multimedia journalism second-year student was in town to cover Jordan’s press junket for Blacpire magazine.

During the interview, Jordan, who plays boxer Adonis Creed in the upcoming flick, admitted some of the punches on screen were real, before revealing he’d be keen to take part in a third instalment of Creed.

He said: “It’s [being punched] like a badge of honour now, when you do these movies you expect to be hit, especially with the slow-mo shots because you can’t fake it, so you gotta’ take the hit. Me and Florian [co-star Florian Munteanu] really looked forward to doing those shots.”

Looking back on the experience, Josephine said: “I was very excited beforehand, but also pretty calm about it until after the interview so I didn’t really hit me until then.

“The interview itself was short and sweet because you only get five minutes, but before the interview you get a few minutes to talk off camera, and we were just joking about. He’s really actually quite sweet.”

Talking about how difficult it can be to come up with an engaging interview in such a short time, Josephine said: “As long as you can think of something people haven’t asked already it should go well, or come up with a question that gets the person to say ‘ooh, that’s a good question’ – which I did! You’ve then got nothing to worry about and it should be engaging.”

The Creed II junket is the latest in a line of exciting challenges Josephine has tackled since she began working for Blacpire just over a year ago.

She said: “I’ve done lots of amazing stuff. I’ve been invited to film premieres like BlackKksman, Sorry to Bother You and Black Panther, and I’ve also done backstage work at BBC1xtra and loads of cool amazing things.

“When I graduate this is exactly what I want to do.”