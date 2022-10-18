Hole in one! Northampton housebuilder supports charity with golf tournament

A Northampton housebuilder got into the swing of it and raised £15,500 for charity.

Redrow South Midlands, currently building at Kingsland Park on Goodwood Avenue, hosted its annual charity golf day at Whittlebury Hall to raise funds for a local good cause.

The housebuilder’s chosen charity this year is The Hope Centre in Northamptonshire. The charity aims to improve the lives of those affected by homelessness, addiction and mental health conditions, and offers practical support and services to enable individuals to take back control of their own lives.

The Redrow South Midlands team raise £15,500

The event was organised by Redrow South Midland’s Construction Director, Don Burley and his secretary, Paula Stephenson. On the day, 20 teams composed of Redrow colleagues and sub-contractors teed up and showcased their skills in an 18-hole competition, raising £15,500.

Tanya Haji Miller, Community and Events Fundraiser at The Hope Centre, said: “We are delighted to receive such a kind donation from Redrow South Midlands. These funds will make a huge difference to local people in need of support. Contributions from local businesses plays an integral role in keeping our services and resources running and allow us to continue helping people across the region.”

Don Burley, Construction Director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “We are thrilled to have raised funds for such a worthy cause. They provide local people with a sense of belonging and a place to turn to in times of need. The Hope Centre endeavours to provide vital assistance and resources to allow people to be able to take a step in the direction, so I’m delighted with the amount raised on the day.

“This year’s charity golf day was nothing short of a great success, and I’d like to say a big thank you to all the Redrow team members and sub-contractors who competed. We look forward to continuing to show our support to the Hope Centre and the community of Northampton over the coming months.”

