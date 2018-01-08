Highways England reveals £3 million improvement plan for busy Northamptonshire roundabout

Work is due to get underway this month on a scheme to make improvements on a busy roundabout in Northamptonshire.

More than £3 million is being invested in the upgrade at the roundabout on the A5 at Old Stratford, south Northamptonshire, where it meets the A422, A508 and Old Stratford Road.

The work will be carried out in the evenings or at weekends, where they will be some full weekend closures of the roundabout later in the year. Highways England says there will be no work during weekdays but a 40mph speed restriction will need to be put in place at the junction for the duration of the work, which is due to finish in the summer.

Capacity will be increased by widening two of the main approaches to the roundabout - the A508 and A422 - to create an additional lane, with improved lane markings, a spokesman for Highways England said.

Signing and lighting will also be improved, a new carriageway surface put down, new safety barriers installed and a better drainage system put in to prevent flooding.

In March 2017, the Government announced a further £220 million of funding to cut congestion and journey times on motorways and major A roads. This saw an extra £9.9 million invested in the Midlands to improve specific parts of the network.

Highways England project manager, Simon Wagstaff, said: “As well as improving journeys for thousands of motorists this scheme will improve safety and support local and wider economic growth.

“We will do our best to keep disruption to a minimum and I would like to thank people for their patience while we make sure this route can serve commuters and other drivers for many years to come.”