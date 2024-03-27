Here's why an air ambulance was called to a park in a busy part of Northampton

The Air Ambulance landed at Far Cotton Rec while responding to a medical incident in nearby Blenheim Road just before 10am today (Wednesday, March 27).

An air ambulance spokesman said: “Our Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance responded to a medical incident in Northampton. Our critical care crews were mobile at 09:53am and were on scene at 10:12am where they assessed a patient in cardiac arrest.“The patient was then conveyed with the air ambulance crew via land ambulance to hospital.”