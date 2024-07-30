Here's why an air ambulance was called to a busy park in Northampton last night

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 30th Jul 2024, 14:52 BST
A pedestrian in his 20s was taken to hospital with ‘potentially life-changing’ leg injuries last night (Monday).

An air ambulance landed in Abington Park yesterday evening (Monday, July 29) at around 7.30pm.

Northamptonshire Police has confirmed that a pedestrian was in collision with a car in Wellingborough Road at 6.33pm last night. Eyewitness say the Wellingborough Road was cordoned off from the Ardington Road to Wantage Road junctions.

Officers said a man in his 20s was taken to University Hospital Coventry with ‘potentially life-changing’ leg injuries. The driver of the car stopped at the scene, no arrests have been made, according to officers.

