Here's why an air ambulance was called to a busy park in Northampton last night

A pedestrian in his 20s was taken to hospital with ‘potentially life-changing’ leg injuries last night (Monday).

An air ambulance landed in Abington Park yesterday evening (Monday, July 29) at around 7.30pm.

Northamptonshire Police has confirmed that a pedestrian was in collision with a car in Wellingborough Road at 6.33pm last night. Eyewitness say the Wellingborough Road was cordoned off from the Ardington Road to Wantage Road junctions.

