Here's why a popular gym in Northampton had to be evacuated yesterday
The incident lasted for around an hour
A popular 24/7 Northampton gym had to be evacuated on Wednesday afternoon (February 2) - here's why.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called to reports of a fire at Pump Gyms in Gladstone Road on at 1.20pm on Wednesday.
A NFRS spokesman said: "On arrival crews from The Mounts and Moulton found that the unit had been evacuated and that there was heavy smoke inside the building.
"The fire is believed to have started accidentally."
Firefighters went in to tackle the blaze and later clear the building of any remaining smoke. They left an hour later at around 2.20pm.
Pump Gyms has been contacted for comment but has not yet responded.