Here's why a popular gym in Northampton had to be evacuated yesterday

A popular 24/7 Northampton gym had to be evacuated on Wednesday afternoon (February 2) - here's why.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called to reports of a fire at Pump Gyms in Gladstone Road on at 1.20pm on Wednesday.

A NFRS spokesman said: "On arrival crews from The Mounts and Moulton found that the unit had been evacuated and that there was heavy smoke inside the building.

Pump Gyms Northampton in Gladstone Road had to be evacuated

"The fire is believed to have started accidentally."

Firefighters went in to tackle the blaze and later clear the building of any remaining smoke. They left an hour later at around 2.20pm.