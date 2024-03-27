Here's why a busy petrol station in Northampton has been closed all day
Sainsbury’s petrol station in Weedon Road has been closed since 11.30am today (Wednesday, March 27).
Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service were called to the scene just before 11.30am today.
A spokesman said: “A crew from The Mounts fire station was mobilised after being requested to attend a petrol station where staff reported an unusually strong smell of fuel.
“Crews used gas monitors and thermal imaging cameras to assist in this investigation, ensured the scene was safe and gave advice to the site owners before returning to the station.”
The garage remained closed at 5pm. It is not known when it will reopen.