Picture from the scene at midday

Here's why a busy petrol station in Northampton has been closed all day.

Sainsbury’s petrol station in Weedon Road has been closed since 11.30am today (Wednesday, March 27).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service were called to the scene just before 11.30am today.

A spokesman said: “A crew from The Mounts fire station was mobilised after being requested to attend a petrol station where staff reported an unusually strong smell of fuel.

“Crews used gas monitors and thermal imaging cameras to assist in this investigation, ensured the scene was safe and gave advice to the site owners before returning to the station.”