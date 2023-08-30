Fire crews have confirmed what the ‘gas leak’ smell in Northampton really was yesterday – and where it came from.

The UK's largest gas distribution network, Cadent, received numerous calls from worried residents yesterday (Tuesday, August 29).

Members of the public across town reported a strange smell in the air which people believed to be gas.

A spokesman for Cadent told the Chron: "We have received a number of calls from residents in Northampton relating to a smell that people were concerned was natural gas.

"We are currently working with Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) to investigate the cause, but as yet there is no evidence to suggest an issue with the gas network.”

NFRS has clarified today (Wednesday, August 30) what the smell really was and who the culprits were.

An NFRS spokesman said: “We received a number of calls regarding an unknown smell in Northampton yesterday (August 29).

“The service worked with Cadent throughout the afternoon, as well as a specialist detection unit from the Thames Valley area, to locate the source of the smell.

“A waste disposal unit on Martin’s Yard (in Semilong) was eventually determined to be the source of the smell.

“After establishing this was not a gas leak and there were no public safety concerns, the fire service left the scene at roughly 6pm on Tuesday.

“The scene was left in the hands of the management at the waste disposal unit.”