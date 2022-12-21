Here is how to access NHS support during ambulance strike action in Northamptonshire today

Some East Midlands Ambulance Service staff will strike for 24 hours, twice, in December.

With on-going industrial action, NHS Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board is reassuring patients what options are available to them, and what actions they can take to support their local NHS during this time.

It is likely that 999 call handlers will be very busy today and NHS 111 call centres will have fewer staff, and response times across the system are expected to be longer than normal. Hospitals are also under significant pressure in working with system partners to discharge medically fit patients back home or into community and social care support.

Toby Sanders, Chief Executive, NHS Northamptonshire ICB said: “This is an unprecedented situation for the NHS and as we continue to face on-going pressures in our system we are urging anyone with, or who requires urgent but not life-threatening care to first seek medical help from their GP Practice or NHS 111 online or if it’s appropriate to seek support from an alternative NHS service such as your local pharmacy or the urgent care centre.

“The staff in all of our health and care organisations are doing their very best to ensure that we have a hospital bed every tomorrow for anyone who medically needs one so that we can help reduce waiting times and ambulance delays at our Accident and Emergency Departments.

“To help us do this, we would ask all families who have a relative in hospital that is medically well enough to return home to help us to support their relatives to be discharged, so that we can make that bed available for someone who is in more clinically urgent need.”

Options available to patients during strike action:Patients who have an appointment on strike days should attend as planned, unless your local NHS provider has contacted you to reschedule. If we have not contacted you, please attend your appointment even if your Trust is affected by strikes.

GP services will be running as normal on strike days. Please continue to attend scheduled GP appointments.Patients with urgent but not life-threatening health concerns should use NHS111 online to be assessed and directed to the right care for them. If you do not have internet access or you are contacting 111 about a patient aged 5 or under, please call 111 instead.

Patients with minor illnesses and injuries like coughs, colds and red eye should attend a local pharmacy. They are open late and no appointment is needed.Corby Urgent Care Centre is open every day between 8am and 8pm and can help with minor injuries/ illnesses such as lacerations, sprains, strains, minor burns or scalds.

Advertisement Hide Ad