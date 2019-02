Here are the councillors who have joined the most organisations (highest to lowest). Note: being a member of a masonic lodge run by the freemasons - who openly carry out charity work - is different to being a member of a Freeman group. Freeman of the Borough of Northampton is an honorary title that can be bestowed on people for exceptional service to the town.

1. Danielle Stone (Lab, Castle) 9 Northampton Theatre Trust / Rape Crisis Centre / Thomas White Trust / Association of Northamptonshire Supplementary Schools (ANSS) / Friends of the Racecourse /Friends of Abington Park /Northampton Town of Sanctuary /'Labour Party / GMB Union

2. Sally Beardsworth (Lib Dem, Kingsthorpe) 8 Northamptonshire County Councillor / NN2 Residents Association / Kingsthorpe Manor & Moors Trust Charity /Community Law Service /Kerr House Trust /NN2 Charity /Moor's Trust Town & Manor Charity / Liberal Democrat

3. Phil Larratt (Con, East Hunsbury) 8 Groundworks Northampton / East West Raid Consortium / Ekins Charity /Kingsthorpe Manor and Town Charity / Kingsthorpe Moors Trust / St George's Conservative Club /Northampton South Conservative Association / Monks Park WMC

4. Jane Birch (Lab,Trinity) 8 Substitute on Police and Crime Panel / Trustee of Community Spaces Northampton / Trustee of Alliston Gardens Youth and Community Centre /Trustee, Becketts and Sargeants Educational Foundation /Governor, All Saints Primary School / Delapre Abbey Preservation Trust / Labour Party'Unison

