Heavy police presence on busy road in Northampton as officers pull over white Transit van
The incident was ongoing at 1.30pm today (Wednesday)
Police are dealing with an ongoing incident on a busy road in Northampton.
Around five police cars, including a dog unit, and two unmarked police cars pulled over and surrounded a white Transit van on the A4500 opposite Upton at around 1.30pm today (Wednesday October 5).
A short stretch of the A4500 going into Northampton was blocked off by police but traffic was flowing as normal.
Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.
More to follow.