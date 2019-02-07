Health Secretary visits new assessment unit at Northampton General Hospital

Matt Hancock, the Secretary of State for Health, has praised staff at NGH's new assessment unit.

And the minister said he hopes other hospitals copy the Nye Bevan Unit's successful model, which aims to eliminate unnecessary A&E visits.

Mr Hancock said: "The new unit has made a big impact on A&E. It means people can get into a hospital bed, if they need it, faster than before.

"I'd like to replicate this elsewhere in the country."

During his brief visit, Mr Hancock did a quick Q and A session with staff, who he said brought up issues about investment in the NGH site. He also heard about a scheme that rewards employees for coming up with ideas to improve the way they work.

Northampton North MP Michael Ellis said: "The staff showed how much they loved the new unit, both as a place to work and also in the way it aids patients' recovery."