Have your say on renewing PSPO in Northampton crime hotspot

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The highway known as Marble Arch is an alleyway that connects Barrack Road and Ash Street and was originally gated using a PSPO in 2018 following persistent illegal activities and anti-social behaviour. A PSPO is only valid for three years, however it can be renewed multiple times and therefore a second renewal is being considered.

A PSPO allows councils to impose restrictions on the use of specific areas and can deal with persistent and unreasonable nuisances and anti-social behaviour that has a detrimental effect on the quality of life for the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using the Crime and Policing Act (2014), it is proposed the route will continue to be closed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with the exception of required access for fire exit and waste collection if required. An alternative route connecting Barrack Road and Ash Street is available via Temple Bar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two Environmental Services Enforcement Officers

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement and Regulatory Services, said: “Since gating this area we have seen a great improvement in terms of anti-social behaviour and nuisance which had a detrimental effect on residents and nearby businesses in the past.

“Without the gates, the problems encountered that led to the introduction of the PSPO could return and we could see an increase in criminal activity once again.

“It’s really important that we hear the views of businesses and other owners and occupiers of properties in the surrounding area so that we can make informed decisions, and I urge all those with a view to take part in the online survey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feedback from the consultation will also take into account the views of Northants Police and Northants Fire and Rescue Service.