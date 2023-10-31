Have your say on extending measures to curb two Northampton anti-social behaviour hotspots

The current PSPOs covering Jeyes Jetty and Dunster Street were introduced three years ago in response to issues of anti-social behaviour and nuisance.

Jeyes Jetty is an alleyway connecting Drapery and College Street in Northampton Town Centre which was gated in 2021 following the tragic death of a young man in the alley in 2019.

Dunster Street alleyway connects Dunster Street to St Michaels Road and was a hotspot for arson, drug dealing, fly tipping and anti-social behaviour before being gated in 2021, following a request from local residents.

A PSPO is a power that allows councils to impose restrictions on a defined area to tackle problem behaviour under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

It can deal with persistent and unreasonable nuisances and anti-social behaviour that has a negative effect on the quality of life for the local community in a particular area and intends to help ensure that members of the public and local communities can use and enjoy open areas and public spaces.

There is a legal requirement for the Council to have evidence to show the need for orders to be adopted, varied, or extended, therefore this consultation will be used to gather residents’ views on extending the PSPO for a further 3 years, up to December 2026.

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement and Regulatory Services, said: "The Council is committed to tackling anti-social behaviour and creating safer communities, which is why we’re proposing to extend these Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO) and keep these measures in place.

“We welcome the views of all local people and businesses and I hope people will take the opportunity to give us their feedback as part of this consultation.”

The consultation opens today (23 October) and closes at midnight on Sunday, 19 November 2023. Anyone who would like to share their views about extending the Jeyes Jetty and Dunster Street PSPOs can take part in the online survey via the Council’s Consultation Hub.