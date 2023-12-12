Have your say – consultation on council tax precept for police and fire next year is launched

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold has launched a survey asking the public for their views on police and fire funding and the precepts for the coming year.

The police and fire precepts are the amount that Northamptonshire residents pay towards policing and the fire service through their council tax – together, both precepts amount to around 18% of the council tax a household pays.

Over the last four years, the support given by local people through the precept has enabled both Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service to invest in how they keep people safe, with more police officers, more firefighters and resources put into key areas of work.

Now Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold is asking people how much they are prepared to pay to keep resources for the fire service and policing at the current level.

Stephen Mold is recommending an increase in the policing precept of £15 a year for a Band D household, and of £5 a year in the fire precept for 2024/25, which is the amount of funding both services need to sustain both budgets at their current level and meet cost pressures.

He said: “I know how hard the cost-of-living crisis has been for people, and I don’t propose an increase in the police and fire precepts lightly, so I genuinely want to know how much people are prepared to pay towards their local emergency services.”

It costs around £168 million to provide policing and victim services in Northamptonshire each year. Around 45% of that funding is raised through the council tax from county residents, with 55% coming from central government grants.

Northamptonshire Police now has 1,500 police officers, which is more than ever before. This has enabled the Force to put more resources into areas of the policing that local people have said matter the most to them, including neighbourhood policing, roads policing and rural crime. There have also been significant investments into technology, including in systems like ANPR, to help keep the county safe.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service has also benefitted from investment over the last four years, including a major £10m programme of capital investment that has given firefighters the most modern equipment.

Eight new, next generation fire appliances and a 42-metre turntable ladder have joined the fleet, with four more on order, ensuring firefighters have the best possible equipment to keep the county safe. There are also more wholetime firefighters than there were in 2019, with an increase from 242 to 254.

It costs around £29m to supply fire and rescue services in Northamptonshire each year. Around 64% of that is raised through the council tax from residents, with 22% coming from business rates, and 14% from central government grants.

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold said: “Over the last seven years, I have worked hard to make sure that both Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service can deliver efficient, effective services. I need to know if people are prepared to invest further so that these investments can be sustained.”

The online survey takes around 15 minutes to complete and explains the impact that different council tax precept options would have on the policing and fire budgets.

The survey can be completed by clicking the link here: https://www.research.net/r/PreceptConfidence2024-25