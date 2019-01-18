Have you seen Pedro?: Much-loved chihuahua is spending second day lost in Northamptonshire following car crash

A pet chihuahua is spending its second day lost in Northamptonshire today after he escaped from a car crash.

Pedro the black and tan chihuahua escaped from his owner's car following an accident on the A43 near Barley Maw Farm, outside Brackley, yesterday morning (January 17).

The two-year-old family pet belongs to a couple from Didcot, Oxfordshire.

But today (January 18), Pedro is spending his second day loose in Northamptonshire as his owners have been unable to find him.

Today, his owners are searching near the scene of the collision at the roundabout of the A421 and A43 near Barley Maw Farm.

The male involved in the crash - which involved a car and a lorry - was reportedly taken to Horton Hospital and was discharged with no serious injuries.

Pedro's owners are asking anyone who spots him to not chase him as he is very timid and to instead call 07450 405653. Alternatively, a page for Pedro has been set up on doglost.co.uk.

The Chronicle and Echo yesterday reported Pedro went missing in a crash near Moulton. The family has today clarified the crash was instead near Brackley.