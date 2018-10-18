Harsher fines agreed for those who litter in Northampton

People who drop litter in Northampton will face a harsher penalty after councillors agreed to increase the amount they will be fined.

From November 1, the fixed penalty notice for littering will increase from £80 (£50 for quick payment) to £120 (£75 for quick payment). And those caught fly-tipping, but who pay their fine, will now be charged £300, up from £250.

Neighbourhood wardens, park rangers and the Kingdom Environmental Enforcement Team are authorised to issue fixed penalty notices.

Councillor Mike Hallam, the cabinet member for the environment at Northampton Borough Council, said: “Let it be heard loud and clear to the small minority who drop litter on our town that it’s not okay. We are going to be out there and we are going to keep on targeting those people.”

Council officers say the fine increase will bring Northampton to a level playing field with neighbouring areas.

And based on the level of fixed penalty notices issued by NBC staff during the first quarter of 2018/19, the proposed change in levels would have increased income by approximately 40 per cent.

Income from the fixed penalty notices is used to fund the staffing, equipment and support systems, and increased income will be used to provide ‘enhanced services’.

Councillor Hallam, who said the town was looking tidier following the recent contract move to Veolia, also added that the number of fines the authority issued had reduced in recent weeks.

He added: “It shows that there’s a gradual changing of mind.”

The fixed penalty notice increases were confirmed by the Northampton Borough Council cabinet in a meeting at The Guildhall on Wednesday evening (October 17).