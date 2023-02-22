News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Harpole WI celebrated their 60th Anniversary with a delicious afternoon tea

Most members attended and the few members who couldn’t attend were taken a boxed version of the tea to enjoy at home.

By Barbara BentleyContributor
32 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 5:03pm

Harpole WI was formally known as Harpole Evening WI when there were two groups in the village and the current President, Avril Judge, read a history of how the group began. Avril Judge and three ex Presidents cut the celebration cake and a toast was raised to the future of the group. Members read old scrapbooks and looked at photos ran to reminisce on past activities.

Avril Judge, second from left, is current President of Harpole WI. The other three ladies are past Presidents.