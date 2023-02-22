Harpole WI celebrated their 60th Anniversary with a delicious afternoon tea
Most members attended and the few members who couldn’t attend were taken a boxed version of the tea to enjoy at home.
Harpole WI was formally known as Harpole Evening WI when there were two groups in the village and the current President, Avril Judge, read a history of how the group began. Avril Judge and three ex Presidents cut the celebration cake and a toast was raised to the future of the group. Members read old scrapbooks and looked at photos ran to reminisce on past activities.