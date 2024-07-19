Hardingstone Academy strikes gold for its commitment to sport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils and staff at Hardingstone Academy are celebrating after achieving a prestigious School Games gold award.

The School Games Mark is a Government-led award scheme launched in 2012 to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their school and into the community.

#EMATter school Hardingstone Academy has received the highest-level School Games Mark for the 2023/24 academic year in recognition of its sporting achievements, including:

Increasing active lessons in the classroom to reach the goal of 60 active minutes a day for all pupils

Offering a range of sporting opportunities both in and out of school

Inclusive sporting clubs

Head of School Gill Glenn said: “Here at Hardingstone Academy, we are passionate about offering our pupils a wide range of sporting opportunities, from trying new activities to competing on behalf of our school.

“Sport is important for health and wellbeing, but it’s also a fantastic way of teaching the children about teamwork, discipline and – most importantly – having fun.’’

“I’ll thrilled that our commitment to sport and physical activity has been recognised with this prestigious gold School Games Award and I look forward to us working hard to retain this quality mark next year.”