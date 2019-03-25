Hard work of Northamptonshire's healthcare apprentices pays off at awards night

Young apprentices working in healthcare in Northamptonshire had their day last week at an awards ceremony this month.

The 26 winners of the Northamptonshire Trust and NHS Partners Apprenticeship Awards 2019 were announced at an awards ceremony on March 1.

The 26 winners from Northamptonshire's healthcare apprenticeship awards.

Megan O’Connell, an estates administrator from St Andrew’s Healthcare in Northampton won the overall ‘Apprentice of the Year’ award, as well as the 'Value Award' for St Andrew’s Healthcare.

Megan started her Business Administration apprenticeship at St Andrew’s Healthcare, following an early career in beauty therapy straight from school.

She said: "I feel very privileged to accept this award for myself and for the charity.

"I want to be the best I can be and share that with our patients and anyone I come into contact with.

"To me, the word apprentice means learning a new skill and opening my mind... I am so thankful and glad I took the opportunity and pushed myself to the best of my ability.”

The awards were available to apprentices working in healthcare in Northamptonshire, including Northampton General Hospital and St Andrew's Healthcare.

Jo Stewart, apprentice project manager at Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said: “The healthcare organisations involved with the awards are committed to offering apprenticeship opportunities at all levels, as they believe apprenticeships are an excellent route into healthcare careers.

“We are offering apprenticeships for new recruits starting their careers, as well as for existing staff looking to develop and progress their careers. Our awards provide a fantastic opportunity to showcase how valuable apprenticeships are for individuals and the NHS and social care employers.”

Northamptonshire's NHS foundations say they currently have apprenticeship vacancies in IT, administration, finance, HR, directorate management, medical receptionist and business admin.