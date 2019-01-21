Happy ending for family chihuahua lost in Northamptonshire for three days after car crash

A much-loved chihuahua has been reunited with his family after going missing in a car crash in Northamptonshire last week.

Pedro the black and tan chihuahua went missing on Thursday last week (January 17) after his owner was in a car crash on the A43 near Brackley.

His owner was taken to hospital after the collision between the car and lorry. But meanwhile, the two-year-old family pet had escaped from the car and ran away.

It marked the beginning of a three-day appeal to find Pedro and bring him home.

Now, thanks to the work of local volunteers tracking Pedro down to a field near the crash and setting up humane traps, Pedro has been reunited with his owners in Oxfordshire.

Pedro was caught on Sunday after three nights alone in the wild.