A Northampton school teacher has been unveiled as the first winner in a competition run by town centre hair salon Daniel Granger Hairdressing.

Cassie Whelan, 32, a health and social care teacher from Malcolm Arnold Academy, has won one of 10 free haircuts, blowdrys and box of hair products that the salon are giving to NHS workers and school teachers.

The competition is part of the salon’s #MoreGoodHairDays campaign, which is designed to give back and support local.

Cassie Whelan, the first competition winner

Cassie said: “I lost my mum to cancer over Christmas, so it’s been a really tough time. I don’t have much time for self-care, so to win this prize and to be able to focus on just me feels extra special. I decided to go into teaching having been inspired by own PE teacher, so I know how important this profession is and really want to thank Daniel Granger Hairdressing for recognising the difference we make.”

So far, four lucky winners have been unveiled, including a senior midwife, a Towcester-based teaching assistant and a breast care nurse.

More winners to be announced over the coming weeks – one a week until the end of March.

Week two winner, Melissa, said: “Juggling four children with a full-time job means I have a very busy life, so it’s really special to win this pampering prize. I love my job. I particularly love my one-to-one pastoral work with students, spending time with youngsters and really focusing on their wellbeing. This is important time and I love knowing I have made a difference.”

Daniel Granger, salon owner and star of TV’s popular Body Fixers show, explained: “We are seeing businesses across Northamptonshire sadly closing their doors due to the cost of living crisis. So, we never take it for granted how successful and busy our salon is. We want to give back to those who go above and beyond to care for others, and show our appreciation for all the work they do.

“Each week we will choose one winner, so when you enter, please share a few details about why you think you – or your friend, colleague or family member – might benefit from or deserve to win. We know there are so many people out there that deserve a little extra love and care and we want to provide it.”

The #MoreGoodHairDays competition will run until the end of March 2023, with weekly winners receiving a free cut and blow dry at Daniel Granger Hairdressing and leave the salon with a box of haircare goodies.