Hair extensions among items stolen during Corby salon break-in

A number of high value hair extensions were among items stolen in a burglary at a hair salon in Wood Street, Corby.

The offenders broke in at the back of the property sometime between 5pm on Wednesday, September 12, and 9am the following day, and stole cash, a number of natural hair extensions and various other hair products.

Officers are appealing for information and would particularly like to hear from anyone who has any information about natural hair extensions being offered for sale in the local area in unusual or suspicious circumstances.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.