Growing Northampton-based tech specialist nominated for prestigious national award

Public sector IT specialist Kingsfield has been nominated for Corporate Reseller / Managed Service Provider (MSP) of the year at this year’s prestigious Technology Reseller Awards.

The Technology Reseller Awards 2023 recognises the massive contribution that technology resellers make to their wider community, honouring the achievements of businesses throughout the IT sector.

Kingsfield IT is nominated in a category which recognises the very best corporate resellers and managed service providers (MSPs) across the U.K, encompassing those businesses generating a turnover of over £20 million. The winner will be announced at the event on the 25th May, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

IT specialist Kingsfield works across the NHS to deliver bespoke IT solutions

Kingsfield, based in Northampton, specialises in providing technology and IT consultancy in the public sector, with a proven track record of implementing bespoke IT solutions in the NHS, Ministry of Defence, Department for Education and the BBC.

The nomination comes following a strong year for Kingsfield, including a 231% increase in turnover over the last year, compared to 2021. Revenue also increased in this period from £6.19 million to £20.47 million, signifying real growth for their team.

The continued growth and subsequent award nomination has been supported by several new senior appointments, including Brian Boys as Managing Director.

Brian commented on the nomination: “It has been a fantastic year for Kingsfield and the nomination at the prestigious Technology Reseller Awards really feels like the icing on the cake.

“This year, we remain committed to staying at the forefront of the latest technology and in alignment with tech giants such as Apple and Microsoft, we will continue leading the digital charge to stay ahead of the times”.

Kingsfield has secured a number of new framework and client wins that has allowed the business’ growth to skyrocket, resulting in recognition at the Tech Reseller Awards. This includes becoming an Apple Authorised Reseller – a global community of independent, technology service providers that specialise in Apple solutions.

Just recently, Kingsfield was awarded a spot on a huge, £1.5 billion NOE Framework, to support NHS Trusts up and down the country by offering IT solutions at economically advantageous prices.