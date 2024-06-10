Greggs opens new and improved shop in Wellingborough creating one new job

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Greggs has opened its new and improved shop on June 7th in Wellingborough, creating one new job for the area. Previously located at Unit 13a The Swansgate Centre, the shop has expanded into a larger unit, at Unit 13a/14a The Swansgate Centre.

The shop will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, such as the on-the-go-retailer’s popular Sausage Roll, Steak Bake and delicious vegan alternatives.

Customers can also take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day, including its famed breakfast combinations, offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside a Fairtrade orange juice or hot drink - served until 11am every day.

Ahead of the warmer weather, Greggs have also launched two brand-new pasta pots - the Piri Piri Chicken Pasta and Pesto & Mozzarella Pasta and a handful of returning menu items with new and improved recipes: Sweet Potato Bhaji & Rice, Smoky Cajun Rice with BBQ Chicken & Sweetcorn Fritters, Feta & Tomato Pasta and Chicken & Bacon Pasta. All of which are part of Greggs’ Balanced Choice range, meaning they’re 400 calories or less – a great choice to satisfy lunchtime cravings!

Greggs has expanded into 50 Cheese Lane in Swansgate Centre