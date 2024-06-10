Greggs opens new and improved shop in Wellingborough creating one new job
The shop will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, such as the on-the-go-retailer’s popular Sausage Roll, Steak Bake and delicious vegan alternatives.
Customers can also take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day, including its famed breakfast combinations, offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside a Fairtrade orange juice or hot drink - served until 11am every day.
Ahead of the warmer weather, Greggs have also launched two brand-new pasta pots - the Piri Piri Chicken Pasta and Pesto & Mozzarella Pasta and a handful of returning menu items with new and improved recipes: Sweet Potato Bhaji & Rice, Smoky Cajun Rice with BBQ Chicken & Sweetcorn Fritters, Feta & Tomato Pasta and Chicken & Bacon Pasta. All of which are part of Greggs’ Balanced Choice range, meaning they’re 400 calories or less – a great choice to satisfy lunchtime cravings!
Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, said: “We’re excited to be welcoming customers to our new and improved shop in Wellingborough, with the new member joining the existing team. We look forward to providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”