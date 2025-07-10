Green pigeon goes viral as TikTok creators flock to see 'famous' fluorescent bird in Northampton
Tiktokers have been flocking to Northampton to film the fluorescent pigeon, and videos have racked up over four million views.
Mystery surrounds how the bird got its unusual colour but the RSPCA has issued a warning around the dangers online trends can have on wildlife, believing it may have been deliberately dyed or painted.
Travelled from London to see green pigeon
Alex Zambon, 33, who works in the town centre, added: "I often have my lunch around there and there's always people filming it.
"One guy said he'd come up from London and I've heard many travel long distances to see it, which is a bit bonkers, as Northampton isn't really known for loads of tourists. So to have a pigeon as a tourist attraction is quite funny really.”
Green bird goes ‘viral’
Videos of people hunting for the 'famous viral green pigeon of Northampton' have been viewed millions of times on Tiktok.
One web user said: "It’s absolutely crazy people are travelling to my home town just to get a video of a pigeon"
Another added: "Why is it even like that, is it radioactive or something...the Incredible Hulk of the bird kingdom."
‘Is it radioactive?’
Birdwatch Magazine optics editor Mike Alibone said be believed the bird was originally white in colour but had been dyed green.
He said: "The reason for this is not clear but the bird has certainly escaped and joined the resident feral pigeon flock in Northampton town centre.
Mystery of green pigeon
"Some racing pigeon owners are known to dye their birds but it is not a particularly common practice that happens frequently in the UK.
"But some pigeons can be dyed pink or blue for a gender-reveal party - a tradition where expectant couples learn the sex of their baby using pink or blue items.
"Green may be a less common colour for dyeing, but this might also be linked to some form of 'columbicultura', where a single female pigeon seeks to avoid up to eighty 'gaudily painted' pigeons chasing and seeking to mate with her, which is not uncommon in Spain. “
RSPCA warning
The RSPCA has issued previous warnings after seeing a social media-fuelled trend of parents-to-be dyeing birds pink of blue for gender reveal parties. Birds have died after inhaling toxins in the dye while it can also impact their flying ability and make them more vulnerable to predators, the charity says.
“It can cause health problems, impair their ability to fly and make them more vulnerable to predators. Dye and paints can be toxic to birds and other animals, and they would be likely to try to clean any such substance from their coat or feathers which could result in them swallowing it.”
