Green Patch waves prestigious flag after being awarded international mark of quality

The team from Kettering-based Green Patch, managed by Groundwork Northamptonshire, is celebrating after being awarded the Green Flag for the 6th time.

Kate Williams, Chief Executive of Groundwork Northamptonshire said: “We are delighted to be awarded the Green Flag status – our staff and volunteers work so hard to make Green Patch a green space that is preserved and meets the needs of the local community.

“Green Patch has grown into a thriving and essential community asset, one that makes a difference to the lives of hundreds of local people every week and is embedded in the fabric of the Kettering community.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager Paul Todd MBE said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Green Patch in achieving a Green Flag Award.

“Green Patch is a vital green space for the community in Northamptonshire, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles. The staff and volunteers do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

More than 15,000 people visited Green Patch in the last 12 months and every year the Green Patch team:

Runs 1,500 specialist workshops and activities

Cooks and prepares 530+ meals

Prepares around 300 veg boxes

Provides more than 2,000kg of food to the local community

Soaks up 232.2kg of carbon thanks to its green roofs.

Earlier this year, Groundwork Northamptonshire launched their #CelebratingGreenPatch campaign, which has been designed to celebrate and help attract even more visitors, volunteers and supporters.

Here is how you can get involved and support Green Patch: